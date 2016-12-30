

A New Westminster woman had a terrifying drive home this week after a snow plow allegedly sent a chunk of ice into her vehicle, breaking a window.

Mary Ann McKenzie said she was driving with her son eastbound on Highway 1 early Tuesday morning when they encountered the plow.

"We were in the slow lane like all the traffic because the snow plow ahead was clearing the HOV lane and spewing all the debris, the ice and snow, into the fast lane," McKenzie said.

The cars in front of them managed to pull ahead safely, McKenzie said, but when it was their turn to pass something happened.

"When I came parallel with the snow plow I don't know if it hit something extra but all of a sudden it was like a tsunami of ice and slush and debris hit my car," McKenzie said.

"My son was saying 'It's gone through the window, the window's broken.' And there was a hole in the side window and within seconds everything just shattered and fell in."

The windshield was also covered in debris, McKenzie said, but the roads were icy and there were cars behind her, so she didn't want to slam on the brakes. She managed to clear the windshield and pull off the highway safely at the next exit.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the vehicle was left with $1,500 worth of damage.

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation said it's not familiar with the specifics of the case, but advised drivers not to pass plows on the right and to give them plenty of space.

"You don't know if occasionally a snow plow will pick up larger chunks and throw them," said Norm Parkes, executive director of highways.

Usually on Highway 1, multiple plows will drive side-by-side to clear all lanes at once, Parkes added. Anyone who experiences an incident with a snow plow is urged to contact the contractor or the ministry.

"If someone does have a concern about the way a plow is operating we are very curious to hear from them," Parkes said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure