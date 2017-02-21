

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's police complaints commissioner is dropping an investigation into more than 100 misconduct allegations against police officers in Abbotsford.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says in a statement that it is discontinuing the investigations because court decisions prevent investigators from accessing key information it needs to probe the allegations.

The commission says the courts have ruled investigators looking into police misconduct are not allowed to access information which could identify confidential informants.

An investigation into members of the Abbotsford Police Department began in 2013 after the force's chief received information alleging that a constable was involved with criminal activity.

In February 2015, the commissioner's office said the investigation involved 17 members and 148 misconduct allegations, including that some members used inaccurate statements to obtained search warrants.

The office now says 122 misconduct allegations have been dropped, but investigations will continue into 15 allegations involving four members.