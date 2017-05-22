

More than 24 hours after a “dangerous goods fire” involving a transport trailer shut down a stretch of traffic on the Coquihalla Highway, traffic is finally moving again.

Crews closed the highway at approximately 5 a.m. south of Merritt after the fire, over concerns about the potentially dangerous pool chemicals the truck was carrying.

The crash snarled traffic on what is normally one of the busiest long weekends of the year. As many as 25,000 vehicles travel that stretch of highway on Victoria Day, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

The ministry said the trailer was carrying consumer packaged products, the majority of which were pool chemicals.

A detour was set up and drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes, and face hefty delays.

An air quality warning was issued for the area in and around Kingsvale.

Northbound traffic opened up early on Tuesday morning, with southbound Highway 5 reopening around 8 a.m.