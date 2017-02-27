The trial for three youths accused of a killing teen in Whistler almost two years ago has been emotional from the outset – and if the first day is any indication, the trial for the lone adult accused in the case will also be tense.

Defence lawyers for three minors accused in the death of 19-year-old Luka Gordic delivered closing remarks on Monday, at the same time as separate trial for a fourth person was scheduled to begin.

According to the Crown, as many as 15 people swarmed the Burnaby teen over the Victoria Day long weekend. In an attack estimated to have lasted just 17 seconds, the teen was punched, kicked, and stabbed with the fatal blow coming from a knife wound directly to the heart.

Arvin Golic, who was 18 at the time of the attack, appeared briefly in court, though his second-degree murder trial was delayed because the judge was sick.

While in court, he came face to face with the victim’s family, and as sheriffs led him away the two sides exchanged heated words in Serbian.

"He's really cocky," the victim's uncle Mike Gordic told reporters after the incident.

He walks like nothing happened. He's just looking at us with no regrets and that's hard to see."

Golic’s trial is scheduled to last five weeks and the Gordic family promises to be in court every day, while they wait for a verdict in the first trial.

The judge assigned to the youths' case is expected to take several months to deliberate on the evidence presented during the 46-day trial. Two of the accused youth have been charged with manslaughter and one with second-degree murder.

"One part is over, and we are just waiting for the judge to make a decision," Gordic said.

"It’s in his hands. It’s his job to do that and we’ll see what’s going to happen."