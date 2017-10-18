

CTV Vancouver





A 38-year-old man from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been charged after police allegedly found a large collection of child sex abuse images at his home.

Officers executed a warrant at an Abbotsford home in early September and seized numerous computers and storage devices. While examining the electronics, police said they found thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Travis Butler was been arrested and charged with two counts of making child pornography available and one count of child pornography possession.

Butler has since been released from custody on a number of court-ordered conditions, including that he not contact anyone who appears to be underage outside of a service industry setting, and stay away from public parks, schools, pools, playgrounds and anywhere you might expect to find children and underage teenagers.

He is also barred from owning or using any device capable of accessing the internet, or communicating with anyone known to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone who sees Butler breaching his conditions can contact police.