A 25-year-old man been charged with killing a married couple in Vancouver in in September.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is facing two counts of second-degree murder for in the slayings of 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband, 68-year-old Richard Jones.

Their bodies were found on Sept. 27 inside their Marpole home. Officers were called to the home after a friend of theirs stopped by to say hello and noticed something was off.

Police have not said whether the murder was targeted or random.

Kam will appear in court in Vancouver on Nov. 14.