There are some big names spending time in the resort community of Whistler this week, most notably former U.S. president Bill Clinton.

Clinton was seen walking with an entourage through Whistler Village on Wednesday, inspiring chants of "USA! USA!" from onlookers on the street.

The politician-turned-philanthropist came to town to speak alongside Tony Robbins at an event put together by the self-help author and infomercial star at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

Several other high-profile speakers were on the docket as well.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have had numerous speaking engagements in Canada over the years, usually earning at least $150,000 per appearance, according to reports.