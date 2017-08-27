Rescuers with BC Ferries pulled six people from the frigid ocean water Sunday morning after a boat capsized near Mayne Island.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said they got a call from the Coast Guard around 9:45 a.m. asking them to assist a vessel that was sinking.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island launched its rescue boat and went over to the six people near Active Pass off of Georgina Point.

"There were four people in the water from the runabout and there were also two kayakers that had come over to offer assistance, so the kayaks ended up flipping," Marshall said.

Crews brought all six people in the water aboard their rescue boat safely.

The four people from the sinking vessel were transferred to the Coast Guard's vessel, and crews pumped out the two kayaks and brought the kayakers to shore.

The joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria sent the Coast Guard from Ganges, a hovercraft from Richmond and auxillary from Point Roberts and nearby vessels.

It says the four boaters were wearing life jackets and were clinging to a water cooler.

All six individuals were treated for mild hypothermia.

Ferries often the first on scene at marine rescues

Marshall said that it's fairly common for BC Ferries to perform marine rescues. She says on average they do 24 rescues a year.

"When you think about it we've got about 500 sailings per day up and down the coast, so often we can be the closest vessel able to assist," she said.

All the ferries are equipped with rescue boats, and crews receive lots of training to respond in emergency situations.

"We're very proud of the way our crews responded today," Marshall said. "They're very professional. They do lots of different trainings for these types of situations so we're very happy we were able to help."

Several passengers aboard the Spirit of Vancouver Island captured images of the rescue and tweeted their support for BC Ferries staff.

Just stopping to rescue 6 ppl from frigid waters! High fives to #bcferries staff and crew! https://t.co/Tr883SovwE — Kerry O. (@BendyGal) August 27, 2017

With files from CTV Vancouver Island.