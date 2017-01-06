As the Vancouver Canucks prepare to face off against the Calgary Flames, fans of both teams are facing off in the retail arena.

Ahead of the Friday game, CTV News teamed with eBay Canada to find out which team has more dedicated fans – at least when it comes to spending.

Data pulled from last season showed Canucks fans shelled out 50 per cent more than Flames fans on team merchandise purchased on eBay.

Some of the most expensive items fans bought in the 2015-16 season included a 1970 George Gardner jersey, which sold for just under $10,000.

Another fan bought a signed Roberto Luongo jersey for almost $3,800, even though the polarizing goalie left the 'Nucks in March 2014. And a fan who apparently $2,000 to spare purchased a bobblehead for just over the median price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city.

With the current season underway, so far Canucks fans have spent about 20 per cent more than Flames fans, putting them on track to reaching the 50 per cent mark again by playoffs.

One of the most expensive items purchased in the 2016-17 season is a jersey worn by a player who made his NHL debut last season.

A fan spent about $900 on the Jake Virtanen jersey, though the 20-year-old winger from New Westminster was sent down to the AHL's Utica Comets in November 2016.