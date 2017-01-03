Recently released data from rental listings site PadMapper found that Vancouver renters are shelling out about $1,800 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

While Vancouver was still the most expensive of the cities PadMapper examined, the data released in mid-December showed rent prices cooled slightly last month. The median one-bedroom listing price was 1.1 per cent higher in October than November.

To put the data in context, CTV Vancouver scoured listings across Canada this fall and winter to find out what a budget of $1,800 per month can rent coast to coast.

Vancouver: Fully furnished studio downtown, $1,750

Coming in just below budget, a Vancouverite could rent this studio apartment in the city's trendy West End neighbourhood for $1,750.

The 475-sq.-ft. studio comes fully furnished and includes heat, hot water, cable TV and internet.

The building is also pet-friendly, and is in walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and parks.

However, bidding wars are possible, and if competition is tight, the winning applicant may end up spending extra. (Photo from Craigslist listing)

Victoria: Two-bedroom recent reno, $1,840

British Columbia's capital is the third most expensive rental market, but the monthly budget rents a lot more space than in Vancouver.

Spending just $40 per month over budget rents this 824-square-foot two-bedroom apartment near the city's core.

The apartment is blocks from downtown, and boasts a "modern, bright floor plan," the listing says.

It has in-suite laundry, a dishwasher, kitchen island and an off-street parking spot. Hydro is not included. (Photo from Craigslist listing)

Edmonton: Three-bedroom bungalow for $1,795

Just one province over, the $1,800 budget can rent an entire home in Edmonton.

This former show home is approximately 1,600 square feet, and can be rented for $1,795. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den, and includes newer appliances and a fully furnished basement.

The backyard has been landscaped and features a multi-level deck, and the basement has a functioning gas fireplace.

The master bedroom includes a four-piece ensuite and walk-in closet. PadMapper ranked Edmonton's the 10th most expensive rental market in Canada. (Photo from RentEdmonton.com)

Regina: Four-bedroom in new development, $1,800

Considered by PadMapper to be the country's eight most expensive market, the average price of a one-bedroom in Vancouver rents four bedrooms in the Saskatchewan capital.

If you don't mind the possibility of construction nearby, $1,800 rents a 1,600-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

The neighbourhood features parks, sports fields and walking paths, and is near bus stops, the highway, restaurants and shopping.

The suite includes eight-foot ceilings, large windows, air conditioning, closet organizers, laundry and a dishwasher. There is street parking and one parking spot at the back of the home. (Photo from Kijiji listing)

Winnipeg: 'Luxury historic condo,' $1,800

Right on budget, renters can live in this two-bedroom, top floor condo in the heart of Winnipeg's Exchange District.

The condo in Winnipeg, which ranks as PadMapper's 18th most expensive place in Canada to rent, has a walk score of 94 because it is close to grocery stores, a farmers market, restaurants, schools and transit.

Built into an historic building, the unit includes custom shelving, in-suite laundry, designer light fixtures and central AC.

There are walk-in closets in both bedrooms of the open-concept condo, which also includes exposed brick and beams and modern stainless steel appliances. (Photo from Kijiji listing)

Toronto: Two-bedroom in new downtown building, $1,755

Coming up under budget, renters could live in a two-bedroom, 758-square-foot brand new condo in the heart of Toronto's downtown core.

Toronto's market is considered the country's second-most expensive, but for the price of rent, residents also get access to a fitness centre, parking, a workshop space and two terraces in this new, 41-storey building.

Heat is included in rent, and some units have in-suite laundry. All have dishwashers and stainless steel and black appliances.

The building, which is right next to Yonge and Dundas Streets, has a 24-hour concierge, bike racks, guest suites, a business centre and storage lockers. (Photo from Rentseeker.ca)

Quebec City: Three-bedroom in Old Quebec, $1,830

Going $30 over budget per month rents a three-bedroom apartment in the Old Capital, just minutes from downtown Quebec.

Located in a "peaceful neighbourhood," according to the listing, renters have access to underground and outdoor parking, a swimming pool, billiard room, private gym and outdoor terrace.

The apartment is in a complex of six buildings, which includes a grocery store, library, pharmacy, florist and shops.

It's near a bus station, train station, Laval University, Samuel Holland Park, two hospitals, schools and churches.

PadMapper ranks Quebec's as the 20th most expensive rental market in Canada. (Photo from Caprent.com)

Fredericton: 'Huge older home,' $1,800

It was a struggle to find anything available for rent in October for about $1,800 in the New Brunswick capital, with many detached homes available for $1,500. But this "huge older home" is right on budget.

The listing says it's in the centre of Fredericton and in walking distance of "everything important."

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is on a bus route, and utilities are included in the price of rent. (Photo from Kijiji listing)

Halifax: Three-bedroom apartment, $1,800

Right on budget, $,1800 rents a three-bedroom apartment located within walking distance from Dalhousie and Saint Mary's Universities.

The 1,114-sq.-ft. apartment is near shops, restaurants, grocery stores and the Halifax commons, and has a Walk Score of 90.

The city's Citadel National Historic Site, Public Gardens, Central Library and waterfront are all within a half-hour's walk.

Residents will have access to a rooftop patio and underground parking. (Photo from Killam Properties)

Charlottetown: Bungalow with cable, snow removal included, $1,600

At the time of searching, CTV News was unable to find anything available for long-term rental closer to $1,800 per month, though there were some listings available for short-term leases through Airbnb.

Those looking to rent for at least a year could pay $200 less than the cross-Canada budget to stay in this three-bedroom bungalow in Charlottetown's Sherwood neighbourhood.

The home has one bathroom and an attached, two-car garage.

It is close to all amenities and has hardwood and ceramic tile throughout, the listing says.

Rent includes heat, electricity, cable and snow removal. (Photo from Kijiji listing)

St. John's: Four-bedroom heritage home downtown, $1,850

Going just $50 over budget per month can rent a "beautiful, spacious renovated heritage home" located in St. John's Georgetown area, its listing says.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is walking distance to downtown, Bannerman Park, several schools, a grocery store and Memorial University.

The home has high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood and ceramic floors, four working fireplaces and a spacious basement.

It also includes a fenced-in garden and off-street parking, a formal living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. (Photo from Kijiji listing)

Iqaluit: Furnished one-bedroom with utilities, $2,250 month

There were very few rental properties with listings in Nunavut's capital, and CTV News was unable to find an apartment available for rent that came up at or under the budget at the time of searching.

This fully-furnished one-bedroom is available for $450 over budget, but the price includes the cost of utilities. (Photo from Atiilu Real Estate)

Yellowknife: Three-bedroom with laundry, parking, $1,845

Coming up $45 over budget, renters in Yellowknife can find themselves in this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

The apartment in Lanky Court is equipped with in-suite laundry and a dishwasher, and is in walking distance to a public pool, arena and tennis court.

Renters will have access to an outside energized parking stall, and heat and water are included in the price of rent. (Photo from NorthViewREIT.com)





Whitehorse: Four-bedroom semi-detached house, $1,800

Few details are provided in the listing, but this four-bedroom townhouse was available for rent starting Jan. 1 in Yellowknife's Porter Creek neighbourhood.

The home has 1.5 bathrooms and an attached garage. Utilities are not included in the rate. (Photo from Prop2Go.com listing)