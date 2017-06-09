

John Horgan has assured the public the B.C. NDP's deal with the Greens can provide four years of stable government, but his party is still warning supporters an election could be called within weeks.

While the two parties intend to topple the Liberals' minority government after the legislature reconvenes on June 22, a new NDP fundraising email cautions that while Christy Clark remains premier, "anything's possible and all bets are off."

"We could face an election call in just a couple weeks," it reads. "Can you chip in $5 or more so we can be confident we're all ready for whatever happens?"

The NDP isn't the only party soliciting donations; the Liberals have added more than $1.4 million to their war chest since the election was held just one month ago.

Horgan stood by the email Friday, suggesting Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon could choose to reject the NDP's minority government and send British Columbians back to the polls over the summer.

"I don't think anyone wants that to happen, but it's a real possibility," Horgan said. "Until we get to the position of forming a government, anything can happen."

That outcome is technically possible, but highly unlikely, according to Michael Prince, a political science professor at the University of Victoria.

"Perhaps the NDP is trying to oversell their campaign marketing right now and trying to stir-up funding," Prince told CTV News.

Prince said it would be unusual for Guichon to call another election so quickly, particularly given the agreement the NDP and Green MLAs have signed signaling their intention to cooperate in the legislature.

Given the razor-thin majority the two parties would have, however, there is certainly a chance another election will be held long before 2021.They only have 44 of 87 seats combined, one of which could very possibly be taken up by the role of speaker.

"I don't think it's in a matter of weeks or months, but there could quite likely be an election in 2018 if there was some sort of accident or unforeseen consequences – the death of an MLA or what have you," Prince said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson