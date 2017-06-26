

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A woman who has accused British Columbia's former RCMP spokesman of sexual assault defended the friendly tone of emails she sent after the alleged attack as a defence lawyer questioned her about them today.

David Butcher is representing former inspector Tim Shields in provincial court and he presented the woman with a number of printed copies of emails she sent to his client while she was a civilian RCMP employee.

In one email she asked if he had any "magnificent inspiring revelations" while he was on vacation, while in another she thanked him for his friendship and wished him a "joyful journey" in life.

The woman, who cannot be identified, said that being friendly is not an invitation to sex and she has probably sent millions of similar emails to other colleagues at the RCMP.

Butcher said all the messages were sent after the alleged assault.

She responded that she was trying to forget about it and move on with her life.

Shields has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

The woman has previously testified he locked her in a bathroom, touched her breasts and put her hand on his genitals.