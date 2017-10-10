

The trial is underway for an international student accused of trying to kill a young woman on the University of British Columbia campus last year.

Thamer Almestadi pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, all stemming from a terrifying attack at the Salish House dormitory in October 2016.

Family members of both Almestadi and the victim, fellow international student Mary Hare, attended B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver for the outset of the case.

The court heard Almestadi, a student from Saudi Arabia, knocked on the door of Hare's room around 11:30 in the morning and slit her throat with a knife. He then allegedly started choking her.

Hare fought back against her attacker, grabbing the blade of the knife and breaking it off. The Crown said two other students ran into the room, found Almestadi with his legs around Hare's neck and pulled him off of her.

Following the attack, police found a box of knives in the accused's dorm room, the court heard.

Hare, an American who was studying in the UBC arts program, suffered injuries to her trachea and was left with three scars on her neck, the longest of which his five inches long.

She was 19 at the time of the incident.

Almestadi, who was 18, was enrolled in Vantage College, a special program for first-year international students. UBC banned him from campus after the attack.

Police said at the time that the suspect and victim were known to each other. The court heard the two students had only briefly met once in the weeks before Hare was assaulted.

Almestadi's trial is expected to last three weeks.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald