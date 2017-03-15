

CTV Vancouver





A Texas investigation into the cyberbullying and extortion of an 11-year-old boy has resulted in serious charges against an Abbotsford teenager.

The suspect, who police describe in his mid-teens, was arrested sometime this month after police executed a warrant at an Abbotsford home in February.

Along with a cell phone, investigators seized several computers from the residence.

The teen now faces charges of child luring, extortion, making child pornography and sexual interference.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the Major Crime Unit of the Abbotsford Police were contacted in October 2016 by Texas investigators looking into a case of "cyberbullying" and extortion of an 11-year-old.

"The nature of the offences included the suspect demanding naked and sexual images from the victim for rewards or under threat of repercussions," MacDonald said in a statement.

The police investigation was launched after the boy "courageously" reported the interactions to his parents "despite the threats he received," said MacDonald.

"If it weren’t for those actions the offences would have continued and potentially could have involved many other victims."

Few details are being released about the investigation to protect the identities of the victim and accused, he added.

MacDonald said the investigation is a reminder for parents to monitor their childrens' online activities as a precaution.