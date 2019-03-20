

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver's airport is one of the top rated airports for "wellness" in the world, according to a British-based travel site.

Vancouver International Airport came in at sixth on Netlfight's top 25 list, and was the top Canadian airport ahead of Pearson International.

"We wanted to find out just how far by ranking 25 of the world’s busiest airports to see which is best for wellness. And by that, we mean these airports are making active efforts to help passengers to be healthy and feel good – both physically and mentally," the company said in a post.

Frankfurt Airport, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and Dubai International Airport took the top three spots.

YVR earned its top ranking for relaxation, green spaces and quiet spaces.

YVR beat out international locales such as John F. Kennedy, San Francisco International Airport and London's Gatwick Airport for its most recent wellness ranking.

Back in 2018, J.D. Power rated passenger satisfaction at YVR the highest amongst largest Canadian airports.