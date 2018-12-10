With thousands expected to fly through the Vancouver International Airport over the next few weeks, officials are offering tips for the public for a swift trip through security.

Starting Dec. 20, YVR expects 85,000 people to pass through its gates each day. They're asked to check their flight status ahead of time, print out their boarding passes at home, book parking in advance and consider taking transit if possible.

They also recommend leaving home early, planning ahead and packing smart.

New this Christmas season is that passengers can travel with pot. They can bring 30 grams of recreational cannabis in their carry-on – an amount roughly the size of a sandwich bag – but are reminded to know the laws of their destination, and that they can't bring it across international borders.

And while they can (destination permitting) bring weed on vacation, there are many items that won't make it through security.

To help jog passengers' memories ahead of their journeys, YVR demonstrated some of the stranger items people tried to travel with this year. Among the ammunition, tools and lighter fluid confiscated in 2018 were also:

a half-litre of maple syrup

a clock that looks like a saw blade

replica guns

snow globes

bath salts

And those going away for the holidays are reminded that wrapped Christmas presents should go in checked baggage, or they could be opened by security agents.

South of the border, the Transport Security Administration has its own round-up of what not to bring on vacation.

On its Instagram page, the TSA posts items year-round that passengers unsuccessfully attempted to take on a plane. Among the highlights this year are a "novelty bomb," a bag of live eels, a pair of oversized ceremonial scissors, a radio shaped like a gun and an unusual hot pink toy.

"While one might say that this pink plastic dinosaur-shaped grenade is dino-mite, it's not permitted in carry-on or checked baggage," the caption says.

"Jurassic'n for a bag search when you pack one."