

Steve Saunders, CTV News Vancouver





Whether you’re coming from or going to the Vancouver International Airport, you will be flying into history.

Skytrax World Airport Awards has anointed YVR for the 10th time in a row as the best airport in North America. Skytrax asked 13.5 million customers to fill out questionnaires for their thoughts on airport excellence.

A very proud Craig Richmond, CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority, feels that it’s even more impressive when you consider that the YVR has been growing by more than a million passengers a year for the last six years.

“While we grow, while it gets more crowded and we’re in construction, we’re still managing to stay on top. Wow, that’s such a testament to the people that work here," he told CTV News Vancouver.

YVR has come out on top among 400 hundred airports in North America, but has slipped to 17th overall in worldwide consideration.

Richmond said he recognizes that there are a lot of great airports around the world including in Asia and the Middle East, and said his airport is going to have to think of what it can do to come back in those rankings.