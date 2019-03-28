

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver International Airport has been named the best in North America for the 10th straight year, despite slipping down worldwide rankings.

The 2019 Skytrax World Airport Awards were held Wednesday in London, England and based on more than 13 million customer satisfaction surveys.

In another ranking of best airports worldwide, YVR came in 17th.

Despite the distinction of being named the best airport in North America, this is the third straight year that YVR has slipped down the award rankings.

Last year, the airport ranked 14th in the world and 13th in 2017.

The Fairmont at the Vancouver International Airport also earned the distinction of being named the best airport hotel on the continent.

A spokesperson for the hotel chain called said the hotel is "delighted" to have been recognized again.

"An airport hotel is very different in that most guests stay less than a day," a hotel spokesperson said. "If there’s a shift in the weather, or flight cancellations, the demand can shift dramatically so you never really know what the day will bring."

The hotel also placed seventh in the rankings of the best airport hotel in the world.

YVR was not the only Canadian airport to be recognized Wednesday.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport came in at No. 50 in the world, and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International was in 62nd. Other North American airports awarded include the Denver International Airport and George H.W. Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston being named in the top 40.

Singapore's Changi Airport took home the title of best airport in the world for the seventh straight year.

The award comes a week after YVR was named one of the top in the world for "wellness."

Vancouver International Airport came in at sixth on Netflights' top 25 list, and was the top Canadian airport ahead of Pearson.

YVR earned its top ranking for relaxation, green spaces and quiet spaces.