U.S., Canadian activists meet up to protest Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

A group of Americans known for their opposition to nuclear weapons, and military spending in general, brought a sailboat into Burrard Inlet where they met up with local paddlers for a protest on the water in front of the Trans Mountain Pipeline at its terminus in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday morning.

Veterans for Peace docked their sailboat the Golden Rule at Cates Park where they were greeted by Charlene Aleck, a councillor with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

"Using your voice in this way is so important and it's so needed. Especially in this climate devastation that we're in," Aleck told the American visitors as they stood on the dock alongside a few dozen local climate activists.

Following the welcome from Aleck, some local protesters took turns sharing their thoughts on the now completed and operational Trans Mountain Expansion project that many of them protested for years during its planning and construction.

"A lot of people ask: Why are we here? The pipeline is already built. It's upwards of $35 billion to get this far," said protestor Tim Takaro. "But it's finished, so why bother protesting it? Because we have to protect the inlet. We have to protect the planet."

Veterans for Peace has sailed the Golden Rule to many ports of call throughout B.C. and Washington state over the past several weeks to spread their message and engage with local activists.

"Our motto is, we are sailing for a nuclear-free world and a peaceful, sustainable future," said Helen Jaccard, one of the American activists who arrived aboard the sailboat. "And sustainable is what is important today."

Following the remarks on the dock, a number of protestors in kayaks and canoes paddled across Burrard Inlet to the TMX terminal in Burnaby and Veterans for Peace sailed their boat alongside the perimeter of the facility.

Several RCMP officers in two boats kept a close eye on the protestors as they passed in front of the terminal and a Canadian Coast Guard zodiac with two people on board was also in the area at the time of the protest.