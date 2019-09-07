

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A former youth hockey coach is facing child pornography charges, according to the Metro Vancouver club where he was once employed.

The Burnaby Winter Club confirmed to CTV News Vancouver Saturday that a coach who left the club after the conclusion of the most recent youth hockey season has been charged.

Rob Ward, president of the club's board of directors, said Port Moody police notified the club of the situation on Wednesday evening. The BWC worked with the PMPD to craft an email informing club members, which was sent Friday.

Ward said the club would not be issuing a formal statement on the charges until after a private meeting with club members and police, which is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

"We feel at this time it is appropriate to refer inquiries to the Port Moody Police Department," he said.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, PMPD Sgt. Brad Sheridan said he couldn't provide many additional details because of a court-imposed publication ban.

"I can, however, tell you that it is a very complex investigation that is active and ongoing," Sheridan said.

Ward said the accused coach is banned from BWC premises as a result of the charges against him.

He added that the club has strict hiring procedures for coaches, requiring criminal background checks in addition to reference checks.

"There was no lapse in screening in our hiring process," Ward said.