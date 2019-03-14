

CTV Vancouver





A Maple Ridge child and youth care worker is facing a dozen charges, including sexual assault and production of child pornography, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police say Daniel Jon Olson, 52, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon.

He also faces charges of:

possessing child pornography,

one count of making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication child pornography,

eight counts of sexual interference

Mounties say the offences are alleged to have been committed between 2008 and 2019.

In a statement, the superintendent of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools called the charges "serious and deeply concerning."

"I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority; as such, Mr. Olson has been on unpaid leave since the time the school district was notified of his arrest," said Sylvia Russell in a statement.

The district would not confirm which school Olson worked at.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say Olson has been released on conditions with a next court date of April 2, 2019.

Police ask anyone who may have more information about the incidents to contact Const. Tana Goode at 604-467-7681 or Cpl. Joshua Roda at 604-476-6902.