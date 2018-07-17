

CTV Vancouver





Crews have resumed their search for a missing 19-year-old Surrey resident who disappeared while swimming with friends in Buntzen Lake Tuesday.

The young man's friends called police after he vanished from sight at around 4:30 p.m. They said he had told them he was heading back to the shore, but nobody saw him reach land.

According to family members, the missing man is not a strong swimmer.

Dozens of Coquitlam RCMP officers and members of Coquitlam Search and Rescue scoured the area until nightfall, and resumed their efforts Wednesday morning.

An RCMP dive team is also expected to join the search.

Crews have closed off Buntzen Lake to the public, and it's not expected to reopen until the search effort is complete.

There are fears the incident could mark the second drowning this week in the region. On Monday, a 21-year-old Toronto man disappeared while swimming in Golden Ears Provincial Park, and was found dead the next morning.

Police said he was swept away by the current in Gold Creek then carried over waterfalls.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald