The search for a hiker from Toronto who went missing after a swim in Golden Ears Provincial Park ended tragically Tuesday morning when crews recovered his body from the water.

Police officers and volunteers with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had been looking for the man, a 21-year-old from Toronto, since about 8 p.m. Monday night.

He was swept away by the current in Gold Creek, and a second man, also 21 and from Abbotsford, jumped in to try and save him. Both men were carried over the waterfalls.

The man from Abbotsford was found downstream and transported to hospital. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.

The man from Toronto, meanwhile, was not found until about 10 a.m. Tuesday. His body was recovered from a pool of water.

“No one expects this sad of an outcome when you are visiting our local parks and our sincerest condolences are offered to the Toronto man’s family and friends,” said staff Sgt. Parm Prihar.