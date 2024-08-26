Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
The 20-year-old goalkeeper from North Vancouver, B.C., will take the field for Pacific FC as the Canadian Premier League club aims to upset Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.
"It's really cool just being able to play against them, especially at B.C. Place," Gazdov said. "Because as a kid, I would go and watch (Whitecaps) games there. … So being able to play there and against them in my home city is really cool."
The six-foot-five netminder has faced the 'Caps before, including during the first leg of the two-game aggregate semifinal in Langford, B.C., back on July 10.
Vancouver ultimately took a 1-0 decision in that game, but Gazdov drew praise for a four-save performance that included a highlight-reel-worthy stop on 'Caps sniper Brian White in the 49th minute.
The American striker sent a blistering header in from the top of the six-yard box, only to see Gazdov dive sideways and poke the ball out of harm's way. White responded with disbelief, simply shaking his head.
On the Pacific bench, goalkeeper Trevor Stiles could barely contain his glee.
"I was giddy. I had a big giddy smile," he said. "Because I know that's Emil. I know that's what Emil can be on a regular basis.
"And I know a lot of people see that in Emil, but for him to showcase that in the Canadian Championship against the Whitecaps? Big players come out in big moments, right? And for me, that's showing to himself, to our club, to other clubs, MLS clubs, that this guy's the real deal."
Part of what impressed Stiles about the save was Gazdov's non-reaction. It's taken the young 'keeper a lot of work to get to a place where he can make an incredible save and act as if nothing happened, the coach said.
And reaching that level of focus and control shows Gazdov is on track to achieve big things.
"I truly feel he can be someone that could be Canada's No. 1 for years to come, he can find himself playing in a top league in the top four or five countries, in those leagues," Stiles said.
"And as well, he's a big, nice, happy young man. Sometimes a kid, but we'll call him a young man. Someone you want to see do well and hit those markers, hit those goals and make those achievements happen."
Gazdov came up through the Whitecaps' academy system where he worked alongside some of the players he'd idolized growing up, including Danish 'keeper David Ousted.
"I remember my first week there, I was working out in the gym … and I was working out right next to him," he said. "It was a pretty critical moment for me, just to watch this guy on the field growing up, and now I'm in the same club, in the same gym, working out next to him."
Gazdov signed his first professional contract with Pacific as a 17-year-old back in June 2020, then went out on loan to FC Nurnberg in Germany in October of the same year.
The netminder returned to Vancouver Island in 2022 and took over the club's No. 1 spot to start the 2023 campaign, backstopping the team to a 11-10-7 regular-season record and an appearance in the CPL playoff semifinals.
The 2024 season has held mixed results for Pacific, who are 5-9-5 in league play and mired in a six-game (0-5-1) winless skid after dropping a 1-0 road decision to Cavalry FC on Saturday.
While the CPL side heads into Tuesday's semifinal as the underdogs, Gazdov takes a lot of confidence from his personal performance in the first leg.
"Obviously, I know in myself, I believe I can be at that level and play," he said. "But then to be able to actually show it, for me that was really nice."
Another young B.C. 'keeper will feature in Tuesday's game, too, with Isaac Boehmer getting the start for Vancouver.
The 22-year-old from Penticton, B.C., came up through the Whitecaps' academy with Gazdov.
"We've taken different paths but, look at that — we're playing against each other again," Boehmer said. "That's always exciting."
Vancouver boasts an 11-8-5 record in MLS play this season but hasn't seen game action since Aug. 7 when they were ousted from the Leagues Cup with a 2-0 loss to Mexican side Pumas UNAM.
"It's always strange when in the middle of the season, you have to do this long break. But it happens," Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said of the layoff.
"We tried to do two different things: give some rest at the beginning, and then train a lot, push, push, push, and work on the way that we want to do things for the next 10 games in MLS, and then the Canadian Championship."
Boehmer won't have much rust to shake off after playing for MLS Next Pro side Whitecaps FC 2 during the break.
"We're full of confidence going into the second leg. Team's prepared, we're ready to rock 'n' roll," he said. "Yeah, we're 1-0 up. But that doesn't really matter anymore. We just want to focus, play a good game and get through to the next round."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump, Harris argue over muted microphones at September debate
The campaigns of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Percentage of Canadians working from home keeps dropping: StatCan
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky
A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported.
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
-
Young B.C. goalkeepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal
Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.
-
Crews face tree danger from high winds as B.C. wildfires abate due to precipitation
Heavy rain in parts of British Columbia over the weekend has lowered wildfire activity in the southern part of the province, but firefighters say strong winds are creating some tree hazards for crews.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Edmonton
-
More than $900K in drugs and cell phones seized at Edmonton prison
A total of $917,400 in drugs and cell phones were seized at the Edmonton Institution earlier this month, officials say.
-
Personal information of 1 million Park'N Fly customers accessed during data breach
The personal information of about one million Park'N Fly customers was accessed during a data breach last month.
-
Crash affecting LRT traffic on Valley Line Southeast
Trains on the Valley Line Southeast LRT were stopped Monday morning because of a crash.
Calgary
-
Speed considered a factor in fatal Calgary motorcycle crash: police
Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.
-
Calgary man allegedly sexually exploited several underage girls: police
A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.
-
City calls on Calgarians to save water again as Stage 4 restrictions return
The City of Calgary hopes residents will again work to conserve water as Calgarians once again face strict water use rules.
Lethbridge
-
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Manitoba Metis leader wins battle over fishing ticket as charge is stayed
The Crown has stayed proceedings against Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand, who was given a ticket alleging he was fishing without a licence.
-
Arkells asks for drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
Regina
-
Regina police seeks tips after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.
-
Second Costco site in Regina has zoning approved
A second Costco is one step closer to becoming a reality in Regina, as the zoning application has been approved.
-
Planning continues for future MRI and CT diagnostic area at Pasqua Hospital in Regina
The next step in planning is underway for a future MRI and PET/CT diagnostic area at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
-
Flames engulf duplex in Saskatoon Westview
Smoke filled Saskatoon’s Westview neighbourhood on Sunday evening as flames engulfed a duplex next to the Circle K convenience store.
Toronto
-
Police looking for video footage, witnesses to Vaughan Mills kidnapping attempt
Police say that several witnesses may have filmed an attempted kidnapping outside Vaughan Mills last week.
-
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
-
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Montreal
-
Quebec colleges adapting to new realities under updated French-language laws
Quebec college students are back in class and the 2024-2025 group will be the first to have to comply with all the requirements in the updated French-language law, and administrations are having to adapt to the new reality.
-
Waterspout: Rare weather phenomenon spotted near Montreal
A weather phenomenon that is rarely seen in southern Quebec called a waterspout was seen touching down near Montreal.
-
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
Ottawa
-
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
-
OPP investigating fatal head-on crash west of Carleton Place, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a head-on crash between Carleton Place and Perth, Ont.
-
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
Atlantic
-
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
-
'Unconfirmed' report of a bear attack under investigation near Shearwater, N.S.: DNRR
An “unconfirmed report of a bear attack” is being investigated in the Shearwater, N.S., area on Monday, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
-
Postmedia completes $1-million purchase of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain
Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. says it has successfully closed its acquisition of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain.
London
-
London man flees ride program, causes $100,000 of damage to a residence
A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.
-
'Transfer of ownership has now happened': Cement will soon be poured at the EV battery plant site in St. Thomas
The formal transfer of lands from the City of St. Thomas to PowerCo/Volkswagen is complete, with work on the structure set to get underway.
-
Satellite installation company faces $100,000 workplace fatality fine
A London company is facing a $100,000 fine for a workplace fatality that took place in 2020. Integrated Solutions Inc. is a company that installs satellite dishes on residential rooftops.
Kitchener
-
High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
-
Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7
Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.
-
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Oldest bear at Cochrane, Ont., Polar Bear Habitat dies
Inukshuk, the 21-year-old polar bear at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, has died, officials announced Monday.
-
Suspect charged with throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Hwy. 69
A 61-year-old suspect has been charged after police received a report last weekend of someone throwing traffic cones at vehicles on Highway 69.
N.L.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.