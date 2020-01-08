Yelp reviews suggest these are the top 100 restaurants in Canada
Sushi from Tom Sushi on Davie Street is shown in an image posted on the restaurant's Instragram account.
VANCOUVER -- What's your favourite local restaurant?
According to a ranking compiled based on online reviews, some of the best eateries in Canada are located in Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey.
Yelp released a list Tuesday of the top 100 – a ranking the reviews website created based on a restaurant's number of posts and user ratings.
According to the list curated by Yelp staff, the best spot to have a snack in Canada is Ma Poule Mouillee, a Portuguese-style chicken shop on Rue Rachel in Montreal.
Vancouver's Tom Sushi, a Japanese restaurant on Davie Street, came in second, and the city's Northern Café and Grill – on the Fraser River at Kent Avenue and Argyle Street – was ranked third.
Rounding out the top five were Victoria's Il Terrazzo Ristorante and Southeast Sandwiches in Woodbridge, Ont.
Another B.C. eatery – Steve's Poke Bar in Surrey – made the top 10, Victoria's Blue Fox Café was 12th and the Rimrock Café in Whistler was ranked 15th.
Other West Coast restaurants that made the list include Manoush'eh, Marutama Ramen, Medina Café, Nero Belgian Waffle Bar and Miku, all in Vancouver.
Diners also liked Victoria's Jam Café, Little Yunnan Restaurant, John's Place, OLO Restaurant and others.
Here's the full list.
1. Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal
2. Tom Sushi - Vancouver
3. The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver
4. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria
5. Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.
6. Damas - Montréal
7. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.
8. Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto
9. Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.
10. L'Avenue - Montréal
11. Ramen Isshin – Toronto
12. Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria
13. Ten Foot Henry - Calgary
14. ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto
15. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.
16. Manoush'eh - Vancouver
17. The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.
18. Marutama Ramen - Vancouver
19. Bouillon Bilk - Montréal
20. Medina Cafe - Vancouver
21. Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver
22. Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto
23. Miku - Vancouver
24. Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary
25. Le Passé Composé- Montréal
26. Jam Cafe - Victoria
27. Le Billig – Québec City
28. One2 Snacks - Toronto
29. Zeal Burgers - Toronto
30. Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.
31. Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.
32. Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.
33. Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal
34. Good Hombres - Toronto
35. Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.
36. Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto
37. Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto
38. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto
39. Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto
40. Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto
41. OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary
42. Miku - Toronto
43. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto
44. Demen Bistro - Toronto
45. Janine Café – Montréal
46. GaNaDaRa - Montréal
47. EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto
48. Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto
49. Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.
50. Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.
51. La Finca- Montréal
52. Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.
53. Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.
54. Régine Café - Montréal
55. Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.
56. ZCREW Cafe - Calgary
57. Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria
58. Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.
59. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria
60. John's Place - Victoria
61. Trius + Aim - Toronto
62. Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.
63. OLO Restaurant - Victoria
64. Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.
65. Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.
66. Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.
67. Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.
68. Eli's Table - Toronto
69. Buvette Scott – Québec City
70. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.
71. Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.
72. Tournebroche – Québec City
73. Pip - Edmonton
74. 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.
75. Le Hobbit – Québec City
76. The Bicycle Thief - Halifax
77. La Bûche – Québec City
78. Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.
79. Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.
80. Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.
81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.
82. Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.
83. Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.
84. Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City
85. Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.
86. Black Sheep - Halifax
87. Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.
88. Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.
89. Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.
90. Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria
91. Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City
92. Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa
93. The Next Act - Edmonton
94. Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton
95. Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton
96. Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton
97. JOEY Rideau - Ottawa
98. 2 Doors Down - Halifax
99. J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa
100. Play Food And Wine - Ottawa