VANCOUVER -- What's your favourite local restaurant?

According to a ranking compiled based on online reviews, some of the best eateries in Canada are located in Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey.

Yelp released a list Tuesday of the top 100 – a ranking the reviews website created based on a restaurant's number of posts and user ratings.

According to the list curated by Yelp staff, the best spot to have a snack in Canada is Ma Poule Mouillee, a Portuguese-style chicken shop on Rue Rachel in Montreal.

Vancouver's Tom Sushi, a Japanese restaurant on Davie Street, came in second, and the city's Northern Café and Grill – on the Fraser River at Kent Avenue and Argyle Street – was ranked third.

Rounding out the top five were Victoria's Il Terrazzo Ristorante and Southeast Sandwiches in Woodbridge, Ont.

Another B.C. eatery – Steve's Poke Bar in Surrey – made the top 10, Victoria's Blue Fox Café was 12th and the Rimrock Café in Whistler was ranked 15th.

Other West Coast restaurants that made the list include Manoush'eh, Marutama Ramen, Medina Café, Nero Belgian Waffle Bar and Miku, all in Vancouver.

Diners also liked Victoria's Jam Café, Little Yunnan Restaurant, John's Place, OLO Restaurant and others.

Here's the full list.

1. Ma Poule Mouillée - Montréal

2. Tom Sushi - Vancouver

3. The Northern Cafe & Grill - Vancouver

4. Il Terrazzo Ristorante - Victoria

5. Southeast Sandwiches - Woodbridge, Ont.

6. Damas - Montréal

7. Pho Ngoc Yen Restaurant - Mississauga, Ont.

8. Pai Northern Thai Kitchen - Toronto

9. Steve's Poké Bar - Surrey, B.C.

10. L'Avenue - Montréal

11. Ramen Isshin – Toronto

12. Blue Fox Cafe - Victoria

13. Ten Foot Henry - Calgary

14. ImPerfect Fresh Eats - Toronto

15. The Rimrock Cafe - Whistler, B.C.

16. Manoush'eh - Vancouver

17. The Blind Pig - Niagara Falls, Ont.

18. Marutama Ramen - Vancouver

19. Bouillon Bilk - Montréal

20. Medina Cafe - Vancouver

21. Nero Belgian Waffle Bar - Vancouver

22. Ikkousha Ramen - Toronto

23. Miku - Vancouver

24. Cactus Club Cafe - Calgary

25. Le Passé Composé- Montréal

26. Jam Cafe - Victoria

27. Le Billig – Québec City

28. One2 Snacks - Toronto

29. Zeal Burgers - Toronto

30. Sumilicious - Scarborough, Ont.

31. Bueokae Korean Restaurant - Love's Kitchen - Richmond Hill, Ont.

32. Block Kitchen and Bar - Banff, Alta.

33. Au Pied de Cochon - Montréal

34. Good Hombres - Toronto

35. Wild Flour - Banff's Artisan Bakery Cafe - Banff, Alta.

36. Ooshee Mediterranean Oven - Toronto

37. Seven Lives Tacos Y Mariscos - Toronto

38. Descendant Detroit Style Pizza - Toronto

39. Fat Ninja Bite - Toronto

40. Momo Hut & Gardens - Toronto

41. OEB Breakfast Co. - Calgary

42. Miku - Toronto

43. New Orleans Seafood & Steakhouse - Toronto

44. Demen Bistro - Toronto

45. Janine Café – Montréal

46. GaNaDaRa - Montréal

47. EAT BKK Thai Kitchen & Bar - Toronto

48. Her Father's Cider Bar & Kitchen - Toronto

49. Tide and Vine Oyster House - Niagara Falls, Ont.

50. Blue Line Diner - Niagara Falls, Ont.

51. La Finca- Montréal

52. Shelter Restaurant - Tofino, B.C.

53. Jordan's Shawarma - Thornhill, Ont.

54. Régine Café - Montréal

55. Katsuya - Mississauga, Ont.

56. ZCREW Cafe - Calgary

57. Shanzee's Biscuit Cafe - Victoria

58. Tavern 1883 - Canmore, Alta.

59. Little Yunnan Restaurant - Victoria

60. John's Place - Victoria

61. Trius + Aim - Toronto

62. Minami Sushi - Aurora, Ont.

63. OLO Restaurant - Victoria

64. Guru Lukshmi - Mississauga, Ont.

65. Slice of Fire - Markham, Ont.

66. Memphis BBQ - Woodbridge, Ont.

67. Park Distillery – Banff, Alta.

68. Eli's Table - Toronto

69. Buvette Scott – Québec City

70. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co - Canmore, Alta.

71. Weinkeller - Niagara Falls, Ont.

72. Tournebroche – Québec City

73. Pip - Edmonton

74. 514 Poutine - Canmore, Alta.

75. Le Hobbit – Québec City

76. The Bicycle Thief - Halifax

77. La Bûche – Québec City

78. Rick's Good Eats - Mississauga, Ont.

79. Blue Mussel Cafe - North Rustico Harbour, P.E.I.

80. Bear Street Tavern - Banff, Alta.

81. Famoso Neapolitan Pizza - Jasper, Alta.

82. Paris Crepes Cafe - Niagara Falls, Ont.

83. Yan's Soy Foods - Markham, Ont.

84. Q-de-Sac Resto-Pub – Québec City

85. Chuck's Steakhouse - Banff, Alta.

86. Black Sheep - Halifax

87. Aneal's Taste of the Islands - Richmond Hill, Ont.

88. Ay Caramba, Eh - Vaughan, Ont.

89. Halo Halo - Mississauga, Ont.

90. Finn's Seafood Chops Cocktails - Victoria

91. Le Café du Clocher Penché – Québec City

92. Wilf & Ada's - Ottawa

93. The Next Act - Edmonton

94. Seoul Fried Chicken - Edmonton

95. Gangnam Street Food - Edmonton

96. Vaticano Cucina - Edmonton

97. JOEY Rideau - Ottawa

98. 2 Doors Down - Halifax

99. J:unique Kitchen - Ottawa

100. Play Food And Wine - Ottawa