Vancouver's best restaurants: Magazine reveals annual award winners
St. Lawrence's croquettes de pied de cochon and sauce Cambridge are shown in an image from Instagram. (@stlawrencerestaurant)
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:28AM PDT
What's your favourite restaurant in Vancouver?
A local publication has revealed its top pick for 2019: St. Lawrence.
Vancouver Magazine has been naming a "Restaurant of the Year" for three decades, and this year gave top marks to the Powell Street eatery. It's St. Lawrence's second year in a row taking the top prize.
The restaurant also won for best French food in the city.
The magazine also awarded the restaurant's JC Poirier as "Chef of the Year," describing him as "the man who steers this portal to the Quebecois food of his youth."
"He's a maestro in the kitchen, yet he approaches his job not as star but as workhorse," an article announcing the winners reads.
Poirier is also behind the menus at other popular Vancouver spots including Ask for Luigi and Pourhouse.
The magazine also announced its choice for best new restaurant, Stem Japanese Eatery on Rumble Street. Its food is described as "traditional Japanese cuisine with a twist," prepared with the season's finest ingredients.
Silver and bronze winners in the category were Pepino's and Ugly Dumpling, both on Commercial Drive. Honourable mentions went to Elisa and Como Taperia.
Other winners are:
- Best upscale: Boulevard, on Burrard Street
- Best casual: Downlow Chicken Shack, on Commercial Drive
- Best West Coast: Burdock and Co., on Main Street
- Best Chinese: Chef Tony, located in Richmond
- Best Italian: Savio Volpe, on Kingsway
- Best Indian: Swad, in West Vancouver
- Best Pan-Asian: Kissa Tanto, on Pender Street
- Best Japanese: Stem Japanese Eatery, on Rumble Street
- Best Korean: Hanwoori, in Burnaby
- Best Latin: Molli Café, on Burrard Street
- Best dessert: Boulevard, on Burrard Street
- Best in Victoria: Wild Mountain
- Best in Whistler: Alta Bistro
- Best in the Okanagan: Waterfront Wines
- Bartender of the year: Amber Bruce at Keefer Bar
- Sommelier of the year: Shane Taylor at CinCin