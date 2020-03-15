VANCOUVER -- An online fundraiser for a woman paralyzed in an incident at a Vancouver television show set last week has raised more than $45,000 as of Sunday night.

According to the GoFundMe page for Amanda Smith, the production assistant was injured on March 11, when "the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head and she was trapped beneath it."

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, WorkSafeBC confirmed it was called for an incident at a film set in Vancouver that morning. The provincial agency is investigating to determine the cause of the incident and any factors that contributed to it, so that similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

Smith received "emergency spinal surgery," according to the fundraiser. She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down, but is hopeful she may be able regain sensation through rehabilitation. The funds raised are intended to help her make ends meet while she is unable to work.

"We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times," the organizers of the fundraiser wrote. "She's been a great contributing member of the community, a great co-worker, and wouldn’t hesitate to help any of you in need."

Friends and donors identified the production at which the incident occurred as the CW series "Batwoman."