WorkSafeBC investigating another crane 'incident' at Oakridge Park development

No one was injured during an "incident" involving a crane at the massive Oakridge Park development in Vancouver Wednesday, according to WorkSafeBC.

The incident occurred on the same day new provincial regulations for crane operations came into effect – and approximately seven months after 41-year-old labourer Yuridia Flores died in a crane-related accident at the same site.

The most serious confirmed impact from Wednesday's incident was damage to trolley wires at 41st Avenue and Ash Street.

Word of another crane incident was still cause for alarm among members of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

"B.C. is becoming notorious for these incidents, and this should raise serious concerns for the public and the industry as a whole," IUOE Local 115 president Bryan Railton said in a statement.

"Further regulation, certification, industry participation, and enforcement are necessary to improve safety and professionalism within our industry."

CTV News reached out to EllisDon, the Richmond-based contractor for the Oakridge Park project, but has not received a response.

Few details of Wednesday's incident have been confirmed, but WorkSafeBC said an officer was deployed to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. and launched an investigation into what happened.

"We are unable to discuss specific details or provide timeframes while the investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Under B.C.'s new safety regulations, companies must submit written notice to WorkSafeBC at least two weeks before operating crane towers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ben Nesbit and Kevin Charach