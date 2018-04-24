

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a woman for impaired driving after she was involved in a crash with an unmarked police cruiser early Tuesday morning in Vancouver's West End.

Two officers were driving down Denman Street with their cruiser's emergency equipment activated when a silver Acura pulled in front of them at around 2 a.m., according to police.

The cruiser T-boned the Acura, sending it onto the sidewalk where it damaged the patio of an Italian restaurant.

Two parked cars also sustained some damage during the collision.

Police said the officers, who were responding to a robbery call at the time, both suffered minor injuries. The Acura driver, a 29-year-old Vancouver woman, wasn't hurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police said she is being investigated for impaired driving, but their investigation is in its early stages.