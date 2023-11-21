VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.

    A sign posted in July 2020 warns of a black bear sighting in a North Vancouver park. A sign posted in July 2020 warns of a black bear sighting in a North Vancouver park.

    Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.

    The incident occurred around 11 a.m., the BC Conservation Officer Service said in a social media post.

    The victim was running along a trail in southwest Salmon Arm, near 50 Avenue Southwest, when a black bear knocked her down, the service said.

    "The bear then bit and shook her before disengaging and leaving the area," the post reads. "The woman is being treated in hospital for minor injuries."

    Conservation officers, Mounties and paramedics all responded to the scene of the attack, with the former remaining "for several hours" without encountering any bears.

    "Signage has been installed in the area and officers have canvassed nearby residences," the post concludes, adding that the BCCOS will provide updates as its investigation continues.

