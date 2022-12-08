Woman fatally stabbed in Surrey townhome, IHIT deployed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to Surrey after a woman was killed in a stabbing Wednesday night.

The violence unfolded in a townhouse complex on 66 Avenue near 127A Street in the Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP were called to the area just before 9:30 p.m. following a report that someone had been stabbed inside a home.

First responders arrived within minutes and attempted lifesaving measures on a woman with grave injuries.

“The female victim was transported to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries after receiving medical care,” wrote Sgt. Rob Maione of Surrey RCMP in a news release on Wednesday night.

One man was arrested on scene and taken into custody.

He had bags on his hands as officers cuffed him and loaded him into the back of a police vehicle.

“Both parties are known to each other, and there is no risk to the public,” wrote Maione.

No details about the nature of their relationship or their identities have been released.

This isn’t the first time neighbours in the complex have been subjected to this level of violence.

In October 2020 a woman was killed and a man and toddler were hurt after a stabbing in what police called a case of family violence.

There’s no word yet if there’s any connection between the two cases.

The complex is expected to be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.