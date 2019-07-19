

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after a driver apparently treated a pedestrian staircase as an on-ramp Friday morning.

Video posted on social media shows a woman driving a silver SUV down the outdoor staircase at the Wall Centre on Hornby Street.

After stopping at a landing partway down the stairs, she opens her door, as if considering getting out of the vehicle and calling for help. After a few moments, she closes the door and continues down the staircase, ultimately turning left onto Hornby Street from the sidewalk.

Vancouver police told CTV News they are aware of the video. The VPD Collision Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

"We are pleased to see the driver activated her turn signal when she got to the bottom of the stairs before re-entering the flow of traffic," said Const. Steve Addison in an email.