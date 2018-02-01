

CTV Vancouver





A woman is dead after a fire at a downtown Vancouver apartment building that authorities say was accidental.

The blaze broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a highrise in the 1000-block of Marinaside Crescent.

Firefighters say the woman was found inside a condo that was already full of smoke when they arrived.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but the incident has been deemed accidental.

"Our deepest condolences to the family and community affected by last night’s fire fatality," Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The incident was Vancouver’s first deadly fire of 2018.