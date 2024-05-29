Convicted murderer dies in B.C. prison
A man convicted of murder four decades ago died in an Abbotsford prison this week, officials say.
Bradley Wade Koester died on Monday at the Pacific Institution, according to a Wednesday news release from Correctional Service Canada.
He had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since April 26, 1984.
Both his next of kin and the coroner have been notified, CSC wrote, adding that it will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as is standard when any inmate dies in custody.
The release did not say what caused Koester’s death. When reached by phone, Assistant Warden Tracey Cochrane told CTV News she could not say the cause, but noted it is not considered suspicious.
An Alberta Court of Appeal decision regarding an inmate named Bradley Wade Koester and dated April 7, 1986, says he was charged with and found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with an eligibility for parole after 10 years.
The document says Koester killed Frank Vervoort on Oct. 20, 1983, by stabbing him in the back while visiting his Calgary home with his wife and two-year-old daughter.
Koester and his family then stole Vervoort’s truck and drove to Lytton, B.C., where the couple were arrested shortly after.
