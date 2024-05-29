VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Convicted murderer dies in B.C. prison

    The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A man convicted of murder four decades ago died in an Abbotsford prison this week, officials say.

    Bradley Wade Koester died on Monday at the Pacific Institution, according to a Wednesday news release from Correctional Service Canada.

    He had been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder since April 26, 1984.

    Both his next of kin and the coroner have been notified, CSC wrote, adding that it will review the circumstances surrounding his death, as is standard when any inmate dies in custody.

    The release did not say what caused Koester’s death. When reached by phone, Assistant Warden Tracey Cochrane told CTV News she could not say the cause, but noted it is not considered suspicious.

    An Alberta Court of Appeal decision regarding an inmate named Bradley Wade Koester and dated April 7, 1986, says he was charged with and found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with an eligibility for parole after 10 years.

    The document says Koester killed Frank Vervoort on Oct. 20, 1983, by stabbing him in the back while visiting his Calgary home with his wife and two-year-old daughter.

    Koester and his family then stole Vervoort’s truck and drove to Lytton, B.C., where the couple were arrested shortly after.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Oilers rally to beat Stars, tie Western Conference Final

    With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News