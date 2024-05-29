VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Sparks, smoke on SkyTrain track after mechanical issue

    A SkyTrain is seen at a station in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (CTV) A SkyTrain is seen at a station in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (CTV)
    Share

    Commuters at an East Vancouver SkyTrain station were in for a surprise Wednesday morning, as the track began to spark and smoke.

    Just after 8 a.m., TransLink sent an alert saying the Millennium Line was experiencing delays due to a “track issue.”

    Video posted to social media shows a flashing orange light below a SkyTrain car at Rupert Station while smoke billows around it.

    In an email to CTV News just after noon, a spokesperson for TransLink said a mechanical issue on a train at Rupert Station caused the electrical sparks and smoke, adding that they stopped when the power was shut off.

    “In order to assess the situation, customers were asked to exit the train,” he wrote.

    Just before 10:15 a.m., TransLink posted an update saying the track issue had been “cleared,” and that regular service would resume. “We thank you for your patience as trains gradually return to regular frequency,” it reads.

     

    Rupert Skytrain Station having slight problems
    byu/PhoenixAmethyst invancouver

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News