Sparks, smoke on SkyTrain track after mechanical issue

Commuters at an East Vancouver SkyTrain station were in for a surprise Wednesday morning, as the track began to spark and smoke.

Just after 8 a.m., TransLink sent an alert saying the Millennium Line was experiencing delays due to a “track issue.”

Video posted to social media shows a flashing orange light below a SkyTrain car at Rupert Station while smoke billows around it.

In an email to CTV News just after noon, a spokesperson for TransLink said a mechanical issue on a train at Rupert Station caused the electrical sparks and smoke, adding that they stopped when the power was shut off.

“In order to assess the situation, customers were asked to exit the train,” he wrote.

Just before 10:15 a.m., TransLink posted an update saying the track issue had been “cleared,” and that regular service would resume. “We thank you for your patience as trains gradually return to regular frequency,” it reads.