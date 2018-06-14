

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is putting out a second call for witnesses to determine if RCMP actions in an officer-involved shooting in the West Kootenays last month was a legitimate use of force.

The police watchdog agency received a report by Mounties in Grand Forks that just before 3:30 p.m. on May 10, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after responding to reports of an "erratic driver."

Police found the driver in a vehicle in an industrial park near Donaldson Drive and 75 Avenue. But when they tried to engage with him, the driver allegedly attempted to flee from police and ended up ramming into several RCMP vehicles.

"During this interaction, shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with critical injuries," states the IIO in a press release Thursday.

The oversight agency now says it believes the following witnesses would be valuable in their investigation of the officers:

The driver and or occupants of a blue/grey mid-size sedan travelling on Donaldson Drive (north of Highway 3) between 3 and 4 p.m.

The driver and or occupants of a light coloured/white SUV travelling on Donaldson Drive (north of Highway 3) between 3 and 4 p.m.

Any person who may have been at Motel 99

The IIO is a civilian-run body that investigates all officer-related incidents where someone is seriously harmed or killed, even when there are no allegations of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.