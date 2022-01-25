Witnesses sought after mom, toddler assaulted by stranger in Surrey

Police are asking witnesses to come forward weeks after a woman and her toddler were allegedly attacked by a stranger in Surrey.

Authorities said the victims were waiting to cross 120 Street on the morning of Dec. 15 when an unknown man threatened and assaulted them.

The mother and child were "very emotionally distraught" by what happened, but neither sustained serious physical injuries, according to Surrey RCMP.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told CTV News the one positive aspect of the otherwise disturbing incident is that Good Samaritans intervened and prevented a suspect from fleeing the area.

"They were able to stop this person from leaving so we could come and take them into custody," Sturko said. "You always want to hear that people still care, despite some of the stuff that's been going on recently… people did care about the mom and the kid."

The suspect remains in custody more than a month after the attack. Sturko said police submitted a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service, but were asked to obtain statements from additional witnesses to bolster the case.

Authorities are not releasing details about the suspect's description, or the nature of the assault on the woman and child, to prevent contaminating the memories of potential witnesses, Sturko said.

"We want to be sure that we're getting 'pure version' witness statements so we're not releasing any details that a true witness would be able to tell us themselves," she added.

Surrey RCMP said the incident happened near 7474 120 Street at around 11:17 a.m. Anyone who was in the area at that time on Dec. 15, and who hasn't already provided a statement to police, has been asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.