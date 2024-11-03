VANCOUVER
Vancouver

‘Potent storm’ expected to hit B.C.’s South Coast

Rain on window
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on B.C.’s South Coast starting Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency has issued special weather statements covering swathes of the province including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the eastern part of Vancouver Island.

"A potent storm system is forecast to impact the South Coast," ECCC says. 

“A relatively short but intense episode of rain is expected to begin shortly after midnight. Peak rainfall intensities are expected on Monday morning with rain easing by midday Monday.” 

The amount of rain will vary by location, with accumulations of anywhere between 40 and 100 millimetres expected.

The wind is also expected to whip up Monday, although no estimates have been provided for how strong the gusts will be.

People are being urged to prepare by clearing storm drains and warned that power outages, downed branches and road washouts are possible.

