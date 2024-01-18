Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport

Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.

The airport posted to social media Thursday morning saying crews have been "working around the clock" to mitigate the impact of the snowstorm – which brought 28 centimetres of snow to the airport Wednesday.

"Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport and give yourself plenty of time to get here safely," the airport said.

The online departures page shows a handful of cancellations to morning flights and dozens of delays.

The airport said that 75 per cent of scheduled flights "arrived and departed safely" on Wednesday but warned of ongoing impacts.

"Winter weather conditions are forecasted to persist for at least the coming 24-hour period, thus additional impacts to flight schedules are expected. De-icing operations and snow removal will continue," an online update said.

People checking the status of their flights are being asked to check with the airline before coming to the airport. WestJet and Air Canada also have flexible rebooking policies in place due to the extreme weather.