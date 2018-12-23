Winter storm slams Sea to Sky Highway
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 12:16PM PST
Heavy snowfall has created treacherous driving conditions on the Sea to Sky Highway this weekend.
Squamish RCMP said at least 25 vehicles have gone off the road or into the ditch between Squamish and Whistler.
Variable speed signs have been set to 70 km/h but drivers were warned to stay off the highway altogether if possible.
Drive BC advises motorists to slow down and drive for the conditions, and to ensure winter tires have been installed.
Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning with 15 centimetres expected on Saturday.
The weather agency forecasts periods of rain on Sunday, which would turn the snow into slush.
Squamish RCMP wanting to warn the public about Hwy 99 north of Squamish by BOB and Rubble Creek. About 25 vehicles in the ditch. Squamish RCMP, Sea to Sky Traffic and @MillerCapilano are working to clear the roads... conditions are slushy and very slick #squamish #hwy99 pic.twitter.com/dRVtY38mdK— Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) December 23, 2018