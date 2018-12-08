

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of the Fraser Valley and the Sea to Sky region.

About five cm of snow is expected to start falling in Chilliwack and Hope early Sunday morning.

Heavy snowfall, between 10 and 15 cm, is expected along the Sea to Sky Highway.

The weather agency warns conditions in the mountains can suddenly change, resulting in dangerous driving conditions.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 10-15 CM of snow on the Sea to Sky highway overnight and into Sunday. Please exercise caution and be prepared for the conditions. #Squamish #BCHwy99 #Whistler #YVR pic.twitter.com/tV8xDtqQic — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 9, 2018

BCAA reports it sees the most incidents during the first snowfall of the season, adding snow tires always help to improve traction.

"Drive like everybody cannot see you. We have limited visibility in this type of weather – be it fog, early darkness or glare from the ice and snow – you need that distance, that extra time to respond," said Josh Smithe, an automotive specialist for BCAA.

He also advises people leave an emergency kit in the vehicle and fill it with drinking water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, first-aid kit, candles, lighter and extra blankets.