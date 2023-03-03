Will Vancouver and Langley see big, empty retail spaces when Nordstrom closes?

Nordstrom’s sudden decision to shutter all of its Canadian stores, has many wondering who will fill the massive retail spaces the company is vacating in downtown Vancouver and Langley.

“It’s almost impossible to fill three floors (with) massive square feet,” said a retail strategist with DIG360, referencing the Vancouver location.

“Simons might be the only department store left really that might be looking for a space,” David Ian Gray explained, but added that he didn’t think the Montreal-based retailer would take on the Vancouver space.

“What will likely happen, in my mind, it will be divided up,” he said, suggesting the top floor could be turned into office space.

“But Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner sees things differently.

“I am confident downtown will be fine and I’m pretty confident that the space will be leased out quickly. I know there’s lot of retailers looking for space in downtown Vancouver and this is a prime location,” Meiszner said.

In Langley, Nordstrom Rack, which only opened in 2020, operates out of a 30,000-square-foot retail space. Gray thinks Nordstrom Rack spaces might find new tenants easier.

“Big grocers, anyone looking for suburban big space, even sort of event based or experiential concepts like trampoline rooms,” he said.

Cory Redekop, CEO of Great Langley Chamber of Commerce, said nobody wants to see empty storefronts in their business community.

“For such a big footprint, for such a short time not go make a go of it, that’s what caught us off guard,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to stay empty for long with SkyTrain moving in right next to there and just the growth and energy in Langley,” he explained.

He said it’s the latest in a series of closures by large retailers in the community, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Pier 1.

“When we start to see this parade of big brand names leaving the country, I think it could give warning to our federal leaders. Is it time to maybe do a top to bottom review of what does it cost to do business in Canada and why can’t some people make a go of it?” he questioned.

Gray said the Vancouver Nordstrom location was “the jewel” in the Nordstrom network of stores.

“Highly valued and it was profitable. In Canada, it was the lead, but it was also really, really strong throughout all of the Nordstrom network,” he explained, adding that like other retailers, it suffered during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with the stores set to close in June, some shoppers are already hunting for bargains.

“I just wanted to see what’s on sale and what’s left before its gone,” said Jordan Kipnes as he headed inside the Nordstrom Rack in Langley.

“It was so busy today. People want to grab everything,” said another shopper, Harpreet Kundan.

Kathy Gelmon, also popped by Nordstrom Rack Friday.

“I didn’t think it would be this busy and I don’t think they were ready for it either. It’s a pretty long line up...It goes right through the store,” she said.

Daniel Ning didn’t find anything for himself, but said with a laugh, “My wife found a lot of stuff.”