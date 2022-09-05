Wildfires burning in Washington, Idaho prompt smoke advisories in southeastern B.C.
B.C.'s southeast corner is warned to expect smoky conditions over the next couple of days due to wildfires burning south of the border.
Special air quality statements were issued by Environment Canada as many regions are expected to be impacted by wildfire smoke for the next day or two.
"Continued smoke impacts from wildfires burning locally as well as in Washington and Idaho," the advisory said.
"High concentrations will be intermittent in some areas with the strongest impacts expected in the southern Interior, close to the U.S. border."
The alerts cover the Okanagan and Kooteneys, and go as far north as the Cariboo and Yellowhead regions.
In B.C., some late-season wildfires led to evacuation orders over the Labour Day long weekend.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are five wildfires of note raging across the province with three of those in the Prince George Fire Centre and two others burning in the Coastal Fire Centre.
The Heather Lake Fire was estimated to be 400 hectares in size as of Sunday and is burning about five kilometres southwest of Manning Park Resort.
A number of areas within E.C. Manning Provincial Park were placed under evacuation order and several trails and facilities are closed.
That fire started in Washington State's Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and crossed over the border.
Meanwhile, the 20-hectare Fat Dog Creek Wildfire is also burning in Manning Park and the BCWS says it is visible from Highway 3.
Both were caused by lightning, BCWS says.
