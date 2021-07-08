VANCOUVER -- Residents of a mobile home park in B.C.'s Interior have been ordered to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for all units in Caithness Mobile Home Park, located at 8470 Caithness Rd., near the village of Elko, B.C.

Residents must leave the area immediately and are prohibited from returning until the order is rescinded.

The regional district says it has set up a reception centre for evacuees at Elko Community Hall, located at 5445 Bate Ave. in Elko.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Kikomun Creek fire is burning 6.5 kilometres northwest of Elko and is approximately 0.6 hectares in size.

The service says it is supporting the Elko Fire Department with an initial attack crew, a helicopter and air-tanker retardant drops.

"Smoke is highly visible to Elko and surrounding communities, as well as those traveling on (Highway 3) and (Highway 93)," the service says in a tweet.