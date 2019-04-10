

A small wildfire that was sparked in Mount Currie Tuesday afternoon has triggered an evacuation alert for more than a dozen homes in the area.

The grass fire broke out in the small community east of Pemberton at around 4:30 p.m., quickly spreading across 50 hectares as strong winds fanned the flames.

The Lil'wat First Nation set up an emergency operations centre and issued evacuation alerts for 15 properties near the fire.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said local crews from Mount Currie and Pemberton are leading the firefighting effort with some provincial assistance.

"We had 14 firefighters out there at about 5 p.m. last night to assist those two fire departments," fire information officer Dorothe Jakobsen told CTV News. "We'll be returning eight firefighters today."

It's unclear how the fire started, but officials suspect it was human-caused.

With files from The Canadian Press