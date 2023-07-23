Wildfire near Kamloops triggers evacuation orders, alerts
An out-of-control wildfire near Kamloops has triggered evacuation orders and alerts impacting hundreds of properties.
On Sunday, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire was estimated at 1,800 hectares and was continuing to burn out of control. It is located roughly 24 kilometres south of Kamloops and highly visible from the city as well as the highway, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The Thompson –Nicola Regional District ordered 49 properties to evacuate Saturday and placed another 327 on alert.
"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an Evacuation Order; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the notification from the district says.
The fire was discovered Friday but grew significantly Saturday due to hot, dry and windy conditions, the BCWS said in a social media post. It is suspected to be lightning caused.
There are currently 483 wildfires burning in B.C. of those, 295 are classified as out of control.
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Vancouver Island
B.C. professor pushing plan to protect marbled murrelet habitat in old growth
Royann Petrell of Courtenay on Vancouver Island has been an avid bird watcher since childhood, but in retirement she has taken up the cause of protecting the marbled murrelet's habitat.
'Could have been a tragic event': Local residents help boaters who crashed into rocks: RCMP
Three people were injured when a commercial fishing boat crashed into the rocks on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Port McNeill RCMP say.
Police watchdog called in after man arrested in Parksville seriously injured
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man in Parksville sustained unspecified, but serious, injuries.
Calgary
'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services
Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.
Stampeders, Redblacks ride momentum of narrow wins into McMahon Stadium clash
Calgary Stampeders middle linebacker Micah Awe took football trash talk to outer space ahead of the Ottawa Redblacks in town Sunday.
Milk River, Pincher Creek emergency departments limit hours due to physician shortage
The Milk River emergency department is temporarily closing its doors.
Edmonton
7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton
A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP
A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Devon Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto
A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.
Final outstanding suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
Montreal
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
WFPS crews respond to 3 fires, hazardous materials leak
It was another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS). with crews responding to six blazes and a hazmat situation in less than 36 hours.
'Animals are not willing participants': Animal rights activists protest Manitoba Stampede
Animal rights activists are protesting outside the Manitoba Stampede in Morris after recent animal deaths at similar events this summer.
Craft beer fans gather at the ballpark for 2nd annual Brewfest
The Winnipeg Goldeyes were on the road this weekend, but that didn’t stop hundreds of Winnipeggers from enjoying a cold beer on a hot afternoon at the ballpark.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
'We've got to get healthy': Riders fall to Lions in defensive battle
The B.C. Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 19-9 in a defensive battle on Saturday night in Vancouver.
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
Regina
Heat warnings in effect for Regina, parts of southern and central Sask.
Heat warnings are in effect for parts of southern and central Saskatchewan, including the City of Regina, as of early Sunday morning.
Swift Current thunderstorm brings hail and flash flooding
A thunderstorm rolled through Swift Current on Saturday night, bringing along hail and flash flooding.
Atlantic
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Emergency alert issued in Minto, N.B., for armed man
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
P.E.I. pride parade bans political groups, messaging
There are pride events across the island this week, culminating in the pride parade next weekend. As a form of protest, organizers will not be allowing political groups, political floats, branding or materials.
London
‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
Man known to frequent London area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help locating a federal offender who is known to frequent the London area.
Northern Ontario
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
NEW | Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Kitchener
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
A 35-year-old man from Kitchener was transported to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle following a collision in North Dumfries.
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist
Waterloo regional police have released a photo in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge involving a cyclist and a sedan earlier this month