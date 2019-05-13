

Penny Daflos, CTV News Vancouver





A 19-hectare wildfire burning west of Kamloops has stayed stable overnight and fire officials say the blaze is now contained to the point fire-fighting support from the air is no longer required.

The Buse Creek fire had erupted Sunday afternoon south of Hook Road near the Barnhartvale neighbourhood about 25 kilometres east of downtown Kamloops, with large plumes of smoke visible from far away. On Sunday afternoon, officials called it out of control.

But the temperatures dropped Monday morning with more cooler weather on the way and officials say the 18 ground crew on scene have contained the blaze and it’s unlikely to expand beyond its current boundaries.

"There are structures nearby but they weren’t threatened at any point," said fire information officer Hannah Swift. "We’re doing an investigation right now and it’s suspected to be human caused."

There were no road closures or rail interruptions, though there was considerable concern it could impact Highway 97 if it continued to grow.

There are no campfire bans in the area.