

CTV News Vancouver





A 19-hectare wildfire is ripping through an area east of Kamloops Sunday afternoon.

Smoke from the wildfire can be seen from Highway 1 and Highway 97, prompting residents to share photos and videos on social media.

BC Wildfire Service said crews and aircraft are responding to the blaze, which broke out south of Hook Road near the Barnhartvale neighbourhood.

Fire Information Officer Jody Lucius said air tankers are on-site, placing fire retardant around the perimeter of the flames.

"They achieved their objective for the day," Lucius said.

One resident observed the flames near a home.

"House to right very close, but wind going the opposite direction," Rick Niles shared on social media.

Lucius confirmed there are homes nearby but none of them are currently under threat.

She said the fire is believed to be human caused and the investigation is ongoing.

Barnhartvale is about 25 kilometres east of downtown Kamloops.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a 6 hectare wildfire approx 25 km east of downtown #Kamloops. Airtankers were on site earlier today, and helicopters are currently assisting firefighters on the ground. No structures are threatened at this time. Expect road closures. pic.twitter.com/xr9l7DXQsp — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 12, 2019

This is a developing news story and will be updated when information becomes available.