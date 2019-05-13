Open burning of any kind is prohibited in Surrey effective immediately, fire officials said in a statement Monday.

The ban spans the entire city and includes backyard fires and fire pits.

In the event the Surrey Fire Service is called to a property for a complaint about open burning, whoever's responsible for the fire may be subject to cost recovery.

The ban was put in place due to seasonally high temperatures and dry weather, which increase the risk of brush fires and smoke through the city.



What is allowed

During the ban, natural gas and propane-fuelled fires are still permitted as long as they're being used in ULC/CSA-approved devices, the city said. Charcoal briquette barbecues are also allowed on private property.

However, the briquettes are barred from city parks and city beaches.



Reminders

The City of Surrey posted on its website several ways to prevent accidental fires.

Those conducting any burning are asked to dispose of smoking materials properly and make sure they are completely extinguished.

Cigarette butts should never be thrown out of vehicle windows or into planter boxes.

Barbecues should not be left unattended, and should be turned off properly when no longer in use. They should be kept at least one metre away from the side of buildings.

Dispose of bottles and broken glass properly, as the glass can magnify the sun's rays and spark a fire.



2019 stats so far

Officials have attended 123 brush or grass fires in Surrey this year, the city said in the statement.

They've also been called to 184 burning complaints in the first five months of the year.

Last year, the Surrey Fire Service responded to 441 brush or grass fires between May and October, and 279 burning complaints.