'Why would you do that to a dog?' Man allegedly threw fiery gas canister at group of homeless people and their pet

A security camera captured the moment a man allegedly lit a canister of gasoline on fire before throwing it at a group of homeless people and their dog in Maple Ridge on Friday.

A fiery explosion can be seen in the video, which was posted on Instagram Sunday by Safe Streets Vancouver—a self-described “group of concerned residents that have come together to help each other stay safe.”

Warning: the embedded video includes violence and profanity and may be disturbing to some readers.

People can be heard screaming and cursing in the video, including one man who asks “Why would you do that to a dog?”

Maple Ridge’s fire chief, Michael Van Dop, told CTV News that the fire was extinguished before crews arrived on scene.

“We were dispatched to a possible structure fire—that’s what the call came in as initially. On scene, we met with a couple of individuals who said they’d interacted with another person who was there prior,” he explained.

“It is suspicious in nature and it warranted having the RCMP attend and investigate,” Van Dop said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has not released any information about the alleged violence.

No major injuries were reported by anyone involved.

CTV News has reached out to local Mounties and this article will be updated once a response is received.